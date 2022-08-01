Conversion Factors Example 2

So here in this example question, it says while packing for a trip to Spain, a traveler wishes toe way their luggage to make sure it doesn't exceed kg. Unfortunately, their bathroom scale for some reason, can, on leeway, announces what conversion factors could they use to determine the mass off their luggage. All right, so when this question they're telling us that we don't wanna go over kg. Kilograms is not attached to any other unit. So 23 must represent are given amount. We have 23 kg, and what we need to do here is we need to find a way of dealing with ounces. Okay, so we have to find a way of converting these kilograms in tow ounces because we're dealing with mass values. We know that the conversion factors we're gonna have to utilize have to do with mass in some way. Now, we've kind of done this before when we did metric prefix conversions. We want to get rid of these kilograms. To get rid of these kilograms, we have to place them here on the bottom. And if we go to the conversion factors for mass, we see that kilograms are right here and we wanna get two ounces, right? Well, kilograms are attached to grams by way of metric prefix conversions on. We wanna goto grams because grams are connected to ounces here, we're not going to solve for it here. We're just setting up the conversion factors necessary for us to isolate ounces. We're just getting the hang of this whole idea of conversion factors given amounts and their general positions in dimensional analysis. Don't worry about calculations yet. We're kind of slowly building our way up to questions like that. Alright, so kilograms go here, which will be connected to, um, toe grams over here. Since this is a metric prefix conversion, remember that the coefficient of one is always associate ID or always next to the metric prefix. And remember, from our metric prefix multipliers, 1 kg is 10 to the three. So we started out here by using our conversion factor. So now kilograms are gone. Now we have grams, grams are connected to ounces. So we're gonna bring this conversion factor in right. So we're gonna say here that grands go here ounces go here and the the conversion factor up here says that one ounce is equal to 28 0. g grams would cancel lot and we'll be left with ounces. So for this question, the conversion factors that we have to use is this metric prefix conversion factor of 10 to the 3 g over 1 kg and one ounce over 28. g. Those are the two the two conversion factors would utilize in order to safely convert kilograms into ounces. We see that in everyday processes we can incorporate chemistry and we can incorporate these different types of mathematical operations. Now that we've seen this example, let's move on and continue our discussion on conversion factors and given amounts.

Hide transcripts