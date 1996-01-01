Calculate Kb values for CH3COO- and ClO-.

Hello everyone. So in this video we're trying to find the KB values for R C n minus an eye on an N. 02 minus N. Ion. If we're given the respective K values. So let's go ahead and remind ourselves that we have that the K. W. Is equal to K. A. Value times R K. B. Value. And rearranging that to solve our K. B. That's just equal to K. W over R K. A value. And of course this these K values are given to us either in textbook or given to you by professor. These are just the values that I have. Okay KW is going to be something that is just known all universally and for our K values it is given to us in the problem. Alright so starting off with C N minus here the K. A value that's given to us for H. C. N. Is 6.2 times 10 to the negative 10 power. So we're gonna go ahead and put that into our equation. That's right here. So R K. B. Value is as our numerator on top. We have K. W. And that is 10 or one times 10 to the negative power denominators. My K. A value and that's 6.2 times 10 to the negative 10. Putting them into my calculator. I will get the value of 1.6 times 10 to negative five. Okay next we're gonna do the N. 02 minus again. Looking at my K value for H. N. 02. It's going to be 4.0 times 10 to the negative four. Again, using this equation here, my KB value is equal to my kW on top, which is 1.0 times 10 to negative 14. Gonna divide that by the K. A. Which is again 4.0 times 10 to the negative four. Let's go ahead and put that into the calculator. You should get the value of 2.5 times 10 to the -11 as RKB value. So for c n minus it's K B value will be 1.6 times 10 to negative five. And for the N 02 minus, its kB value will be 2.5 times 10 to the negative 11.

