Which of the following best describes a key difference between chemical reactions and nuclear reactions?
A
Nuclear reactions only occur at extremely high temperatures, while chemical reactions occur at room temperature.
B
Chemical reactions always release more energy than nuclear reactions.
C
Chemical reactions involve changes in the arrangement of electrons, while nuclear reactions involve changes in the nucleus of atoms.
D
Chemical reactions can change one element into another, while nuclear reactions cannot.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the fundamental difference between chemical and nuclear reactions: Chemical reactions involve the rearrangement of electrons in atoms or molecules, while nuclear reactions involve changes in the nucleus of an atom.
Recall that chemical reactions typically involve breaking and forming chemical bonds, which affects how atoms are connected but does not change the identity of the elements involved.
Recognize that nuclear reactions can change one element into another by altering the number of protons in the nucleus, which is not possible in chemical reactions.
Note that energy changes in nuclear reactions are generally much larger than those in chemical reactions, and nuclear reactions can occur under various conditions, not only at extremely high temperatures.
Evaluate each given statement against these principles to identify the correct description of the key difference between chemical and nuclear reactions.
