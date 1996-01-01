Which of the following best describes the difference between an oxygen molecule and an ozone molecule?
A
An oxygen molecule is a compound, while an ozone molecule is an element.
B
An oxygen molecule contains one oxygen atom, while an ozone molecule contains two oxygen atoms.
C
An oxygen molecule consists of two oxygen atoms (O_2), while an ozone molecule consists of three oxygen atoms (O_3).
D
An oxygen molecule is unstable, while an ozone molecule is highly stable.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of molecules and elements. An element is a pure substance consisting of only one type of atom, while a molecule is formed when two or more atoms bond together chemically.
Step 2: Identify the composition of an oxygen molecule. An oxygen molecule (O_2) consists of two oxygen atoms bonded together, making it a diatomic molecule of the element oxygen.
Step 3: Identify the composition of an ozone molecule. An ozone molecule (O_3) consists of three oxygen atoms bonded together, forming a triatomic molecule of the element oxygen.
Step 4: Compare the two molecules. Both O_2 and O_3 are molecules made up solely of oxygen atoms, so both represent forms of the element oxygen, not compounds (which require different elements).
Step 5: Conclude the difference. The key difference is the number of oxygen atoms: O_2 has two atoms, while O_3 has three atoms, which affects their chemical properties and stability.
