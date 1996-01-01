Which of the following best describes a neutral atom?
A
An atom with more electrons than protons
B
An atom with an equal number of protons and electrons
C
An atom with more neutrons than protons
D
An atom with no neutrons
1
Recall that an atom consists of protons, neutrons, and electrons. Protons carry a positive charge, electrons carry a negative charge, and neutrons are neutral (no charge).
Understand that the overall charge of an atom depends on the balance between the number of protons and electrons. If the number of protons equals the number of electrons, their charges cancel out, resulting in a neutral atom.
Analyze the options: an atom with more electrons than protons will have a net negative charge (an anion), so it is not neutral.
An atom with more neutrons than protons still has the same number of protons and electrons, so it can be neutral; however, the defining factor for neutrality is the balance of protons and electrons, not neutrons.
An atom with no neutrons can still be neutral if the number of protons equals the number of electrons, but the absence of neutrons does not define neutrality. Therefore, the best description of a neutral atom is one with an equal number of protons and electrons.
