Where are metalloids located on the periodic table?
A
In the bottom two rows, known as the lanthanides and actinides
B
Along the staircase line between metals and nonmetals
C
In the far left column of the periodic table
D
In the far right column, among the noble gases
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the periodic table is divided into metals, nonmetals, and metalloids based on their properties.
Recall that metalloids have properties intermediate between metals and nonmetals, so they are located between these two groups.
Identify the 'staircase' or zig-zag line on the periodic table that separates metals on the left from nonmetals on the right.
Recognize that metalloids are found along this staircase line, which includes elements like silicon and arsenic.
Conclude that metalloids are not located in the bottom two rows (lanthanides and actinides), nor in the far left or far right columns, but specifically along the staircase line between metals and nonmetals.
