How was the work of Newlands similar to that of Mendeleev on the periodic table?
A
Both left gaps for undiscovered elements based on predicted properties.
B
Both classified elements into noble gases and transition metals.
C
Both used atomic number as the basis for arrangement.
D
Both arranged elements in order of increasing atomic mass.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the historical context: Both Newlands and Mendeleev worked in the 19th century to organize elements into a periodic system before the discovery of atomic number.
Recognize Newlands' contribution: He proposed the Law of Octaves, arranging elements in order of increasing atomic mass and noticing repeating properties every eighth element.
Recognize Mendeleev's contribution: He arranged elements by increasing atomic mass but also left gaps for undiscovered elements, predicting their properties based on trends.
Compare their approaches: Both scientists arranged elements primarily by increasing atomic mass, which was the best available property at the time for ordering elements.
Note the difference from modern periodic table: Unlike the modern table, neither used atomic number as the basis for arrangement, and noble gases were not classified by Newlands since they were discovered later.
Watch next
Master Periodic Table Classifications with a bite sized video explanation from Jules