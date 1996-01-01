Understand that a cation is a positively charged ion, meaning it has lost one or more electrons and carries a positive charge.
Look at each ion's charge notation: $\mathrm{Na^+}$ has a positive charge, $\mathrm{SO_4^{2-}}$ has a negative charge, $\mathrm{Cl^-}$ has a negative charge, and $\mathrm{O^{2-}}$ has a negative charge.
Identify which ion has a positive charge by focusing on the superscript indicating the charge sign and magnitude.
Recognize that $\mathrm{Na^+}$ is the only ion with a positive charge, making it a cation.
Conclude that $\mathrm{Na^+}$ is the cation among the given options because it carries a positive charge.
