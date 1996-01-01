Which of the following ions is isoelectronic with krypton?
A
Cl^-
B
Rb^+
C
Br^-
D
Sr^{2+}
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that isoelectronic species have the same number of electrons. To determine which ion is isoelectronic with krypton, first find the number of electrons in a neutral krypton atom.
Krypton (Kr) has an atomic number of 36, which means a neutral krypton atom has 36 electrons.
Next, calculate the number of electrons for each ion by adjusting the number of electrons based on their charge: for anions, add electrons equal to the charge magnitude; for cations, subtract electrons equal to the charge magnitude.
For example, for Cl⁻ (chloride ion), chlorine has 17 electrons, and since it has a -1 charge, it gains 1 electron, totaling 18 electrons. Repeat this for Rb⁺, Br⁻, and Sr²⁺.
Compare the total electrons of each ion to 36 (the number of electrons in krypton). The ion with 36 electrons is isoelectronic with krypton.
Watch next
Master Atoms vs. Ions with a bite sized video explanation from Jules