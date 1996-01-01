Which of the following SI units is most appropriate for measuring the mass of an object?
A
meter
B
second
C
liter
D
kilogram
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that mass is a measure of the amount of matter in an object, and it is a fundamental physical quantity.
Recall that the International System of Units (SI) has specific base units for different physical quantities: meter (m) for length, second (s) for time, liter (L) for volume, and kilogram (kg) for mass.
Identify that meter measures distance or length, second measures time intervals, and liter measures volume, none of which directly measure mass.
Recognize that the kilogram (kg) is the SI base unit specifically defined for measuring mass.
Conclude that among the given options, kilogram is the most appropriate SI unit for measuring the mass of an object.
Watch next
Master SI Units with a bite sized video explanation from Jules