Which of the following is the correct SI unit for specific heat?
A
J kg^{-1} K^{-1}
B
J mol^{-1} K^{-1}
C
J K^{-1}
D
kg m^2 s^{-2} K^{-1}
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that specific heat capacity is defined as the amount of heat required to raise the temperature of a unit mass of a substance by one degree Kelvin (or Celsius).
Recall the formula for specific heat capacity: $q = m c \Delta T$, where $q$ is heat energy (in joules, J), $m$ is mass (in kilograms, kg), $c$ is specific heat capacity, and $\Delta T$ is the temperature change (in kelvin, K).
Rearrange the formula to solve for specific heat capacity: $c = \frac{q}{m \Delta T}$.
Analyze the units on the right side: heat energy $q$ has units of joules (J), mass $m$ has units of kilograms (kg), and temperature change $\Delta T$ has units of kelvin (K). So, the units of specific heat capacity are $\frac{J}{kg \cdot K}$.
Compare this derived unit with the options given to identify the correct SI unit for specific heat capacity.
