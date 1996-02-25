Which of the following is the correct conversion of 0.25 mg to mL, assuming the density of the substance is 1.00 g/mL?
A
0.00025 mL
B
2.5 mL
C
0.25 mL
D
0.025 mL
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information: mass = 0.25 mg and density = 1.00 g/mL. Note that density relates mass and volume by the formula $\text{density} = \frac{\text{mass}}{\text{volume}}$.
Convert the mass from milligrams (mg) to grams (g) because the density is given in g/mL. Use the conversion factor $1\ \text{g} = 1000\ \text{mg}$, so $0.25\ \text{mg} = 0.25 \times 10^{-3}\ \text{g}$.
Rearrange the density formula to solve for volume: $\text{volume} = \frac{\text{mass}}{\text{density}}$.
Substitute the converted mass and the given density into the volume formula: $\text{volume} = \frac{0.25 \times 10^{-3}\ \text{g}}{1.00\ \text{g/mL}}$.
Calculate the volume in mL by performing the division, which will give the volume corresponding to 0.25 mg of the substance with the given density.
