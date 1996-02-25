Which of the following lists the correct SI abbreviations for a milliliter, a megameter, and a centigram, respectively?
A
ml, MG, cg
B
mL, Mm, cg
C
mL, mm, cg
D
ml, Mm, cG
1
Recall the correct SI unit abbreviations for each prefix and unit: the prefix 'milli-' is abbreviated as 'm', 'mega-' as 'M', and 'centi-' as 'c'. The base units are case-sensitive, for example, 'L' for liter, 'm' for meter, and 'g' for gram.
For milliliter, combine the prefix 'milli-' (m) with liter (L), resulting in 'mL'. Note that the liter is capitalized as 'L' to avoid confusion with the number 1.
For megameter, combine the prefix 'mega-' (M) with meter (m), resulting in 'Mm'. Here, 'M' is uppercase for mega, and 'm' is lowercase for meter.
For centigram, combine the prefix 'centi-' (c) with gram (g), resulting in 'cg'. Both letters are lowercase because 'c' is the prefix and 'g' is the unit.
Compare the options given with these correct abbreviations: milliliter = 'mL', megameter = 'Mm', centigram = 'cg'. The correct list matches 'mL, Mm, cg'.
