Analyze each option in terms of displacement: - A gas bubble underwater will displace water equal to its volume, but since gases are compressible and less dense, the behavior can vary. - A liquid that mixes completely with water will not displace water in the traditional sense because it blends rather than pushing water aside. - A solid that is less dense than water will still displace water equal to its volume, but it will float rather than remain fully submerged. - A solid that is denser than water will sink and be fully submerged, displacing a volume of water exactly equal to its own volume.