Understand that density is defined as mass per unit volume, given by the formula $\text{density} = \frac{\text{mass}}{\text{volume}}$.
Recall or look up the typical densities of the given materials: water, aluminum, gold, and air. These values are usually expressed in units like grams per cubic centimeter (g/cm³) or kilograms per cubic meter (kg/m³).
Compare the densities of the materials: water has a density around 1 g/cm³, aluminum about 2.7 g/cm³, gold approximately 19.3 g/cm³, and air roughly 0.0012 g/cm³ at standard conditions.
Identify which material has the smallest density value, meaning it has the least mass per unit volume and is therefore the least dense.
Conclude that air, having a much lower density compared to solids and liquids listed, is the least dense material among the options.
Watch next
Master Density Concepts with a bite sized video explanation from Jules