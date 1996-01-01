How does the density of an object affect its ability to float in water?
A
An object will float if its density is greater than the density of water.
B
An object will float if its density is less than the density of water.
C
An object will always float regardless of its density.
D
Density does not affect whether an object floats or sinks.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of density, which is defined as mass per unit volume, mathematically expressed as $\text{density} = \frac{\text{mass}}{\text{volume}}$.
Recall that whether an object floats or sinks in a fluid depends on the relative densities of the object and the fluid.
Apply the principle that an object will float if its density is less than the density of the fluid it is placed in, because it displaces a volume of fluid equal to its weight before being fully submerged.
Recognize that if the object's density is greater than the fluid's density, it will sink because it cannot displace enough fluid to support its weight.
Conclude that for water, which has a density of approximately 1 g/cm³, an object will float if its density is less than 1 g/cm³, and sink if its density is greater.
