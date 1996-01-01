Which of the following tools can be used to measure the volume of a solid?
A
Graduated cylinder (using water displacement)
B
pH meter
C
Thermometer
D
Balance
Understand that measuring the volume of a solid directly can be challenging if the solid has an irregular shape.
Recall that a graduated cylinder is a tool used to measure the volume of liquids, but it can also be used to find the volume of a solid by water displacement.
The water displacement method involves filling the graduated cylinder with a known volume of water, then submerging the solid in the water and measuring the new volume.
Calculate the volume of the solid by subtracting the initial volume of water from the final volume after the solid is submerged: $\text{Volume of solid} = \text{Final volume} - \text{Initial volume}$.
Recognize that other tools listed (pH meter, thermometer, balance) measure different properties: pH measures acidity, thermometer measures temperature, and balance measures mass, so they are not suitable for measuring volume.
