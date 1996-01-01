Which of the following correctly represents the isotope of carbon with 6 protons and 8 neutrons in isotope notation?
A
^{14}C
B
^{13}C
C
^{12}C
D
C_{6}^{8}
Recall that the isotope notation is written as $^{A}_{Z}X$, where $A$ is the mass number (total number of protons and neutrons), $Z$ is the atomic number (number of protons), and $X$ is the chemical symbol of the element.
Identify the number of protons and neutrons given: 6 protons and 8 neutrons.
Calculate the mass number $A$ by adding the number of protons and neutrons: $A = 6 + 8$.
Use the atomic number $Z = 6$ (which corresponds to carbon) and the calculated mass number $A$ to write the isotope notation as $^{A}C$ or $^{A}_{6}C$.
Compare the options given to find the one that matches the isotope notation with $A = 14$ and $Z = 6$, which correctly represents the isotope of carbon with 6 protons and 8 neutrons.
