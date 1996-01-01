Recall that the number of protons in neon is always 10, since the atomic number of neon is 10.
Understand that the isotope notation (e.g., Neon-20) indicates the mass number, which is the sum of protons and neutrons in the nucleus.
Use the formula for the number of neutrons: $\text{Number of neutrons} = \text{Mass number} - \text{Number of protons}$.
Calculate the number of neutrons for each isotope by subtracting 10 (protons) from the mass number: for Neon-20, neutrons = $20 - 10$; for Neon-21, neutrons = $21 - 10$; for Neon-22, neutrons = $22 - 10$.
Identify which isotope has 10 neutrons by matching the calculated neutron number to 10.
Watch next
Master Isotopes with a bite sized video explanation from Jules