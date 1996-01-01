Which of the following statements accurately describes the placement and classification of iodine on the periodic table?
A
Iodine (I) is located in Group 1 and is classified as an alkali metal.
B
Iodine (I) is located in Group 18 and is classified as a noble gas.
C
Iodine (I) is located in Group 2 and is classified as an alkaline earth metal.
D
Iodine (I) is located in Group 17 and is classified as a halogen.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the periodic table is organized into groups (vertical columns) and periods (horizontal rows), where elements in the same group share similar chemical properties.
Identify the group number of iodine (I) by locating it on the periodic table; iodine is found in Group 17, which is the second-to-last column on the right side of the table.
Understand the classification of elements in Group 17: these elements are known as halogens, characterized by their high reactivity and tendency to gain one electron to form negative ions.
Compare the given options with the correct group and classification: Group 1 contains alkali metals, Group 2 contains alkaline earth metals, and Group 18 contains noble gases, none of which correctly describe iodine.
Conclude that the accurate statement is that iodine is located in Group 17 and is classified as a halogen, based on its position and chemical properties.
