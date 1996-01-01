The arrow is pointing to sodium's symbol on the periodic table. Which of the following is the correct chemical symbol for sodium?
A
So
B
Na
C
S
D
N
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the chemical symbol for an element is a one- or two-letter abbreviation derived from its English or Latin name, and it is always written with the first letter capitalized and the second letter (if any) lowercase.
Recall that sodium is an element with the atomic number 11 and its chemical symbol is derived from its Latin name 'Natrium'.
Identify that the correct chemical symbol for sodium is 'Na', where 'N' is capitalized and 'a' is lowercase.
Compare the given options: 'So', 'Na', 'S', and 'N'. Recognize that 'So' and 'S' correspond to sulfur and 'N' corresponds to nitrogen, not sodium.
Conclude that the correct chemical symbol for sodium is 'Na' based on the standard conventions and the element's Latin name.
