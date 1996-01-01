Which of the following is an example of a chemical change?
A
Rusting of iron
B
Melting of ice
C
Breaking a glass
D
Dissolving sugar in water
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes. A physical change affects the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of one or more new substances with different properties.
Analyze each option to determine if it involves a change in chemical composition:
Melting of ice is a physical change because it changes water from solid to liquid without altering its chemical structure (H\_2O remains H\_2O).
Breaking a glass is a physical change because it changes the shape and size of the glass but does not change its chemical composition.
Dissolving sugar in water is generally a physical change because sugar molecules disperse in water but do not chemically react to form new substances.
Rusting of iron is a chemical change because iron reacts with oxygen and moisture in the environment to form a new substance, iron oxide (rust), which has different chemical properties from iron.
Watch next
Master Physical Changes with a bite sized video explanation from Jules