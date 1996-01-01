Which type of change results in the formation of a new substance?
A
Physical change
B
Dissolving
C
Chemical change
D
Phase change
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes: A physical change affects the form or appearance of a substance but does not create a new substance, while a chemical change results in the formation of one or more new substances with different properties.
Recognize that physical changes include changes in state or phase (such as melting, freezing, or boiling) and dissolving, where the substance's physical form changes but its chemical identity remains the same.
Identify that a chemical change involves breaking and forming chemical bonds, leading to new substances with new chemical compositions.
Recall common indicators of chemical changes, such as color change, gas production, formation of a precipitate, or energy changes (heat, light).
Conclude that the type of change that results in the formation of a new substance is a chemical change.
