When sugar dissolves in tea, is this process considered a physical change or a chemical change?
A
Physical change
B
Neither physical nor chemical change
C
Both physical and chemical change
D
Chemical change
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions: A physical change involves a change in the state or appearance of a substance without altering its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of new substances with different chemical properties.
Consider what happens when sugar dissolves in tea: The sugar molecules disperse throughout the tea, but their chemical structure remains the same; no new substances are formed.
Recognize that dissolving sugar is a process where sugar changes from solid to a dissolved state, which is a change in physical state, not chemical composition.
Conclude that since the sugar's chemical identity does not change, dissolving sugar in tea is a physical change.
Remember that physical changes are usually reversible, such as evaporating the water to recover the sugar, which supports the classification as a physical change.
