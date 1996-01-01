Which of the following indicates that a physical change has taken place?
A
Vinegar reacting with baking soda to produce bubbles
B
Ice melting into liquid water
C
Iron rusting to form Fe2O3
D
Paper burning to produce ash and gases
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes: A physical change affects the form or appearance of a substance but does not change its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of one or more new substances with different chemical properties.
Analyze each option to determine if the chemical composition changes: For example, vinegar reacting with baking soda produces bubbles due to a chemical reaction forming new substances (carbon dioxide gas), so this is a chemical change.
Consider ice melting into liquid water: This process changes the state of water from solid to liquid but the chemical formula H2O remains the same, indicating a physical change.
Look at iron rusting to form Fe2O3: This involves iron reacting with oxygen to form a new compound (iron oxide), which is a chemical change.
Examine paper burning to produce ash and gases: Burning paper breaks down the material into new substances (ash, gases), so this is a chemical change.
Watch next
Master Physical Changes with a bite sized video explanation from Jules