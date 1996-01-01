Understand the concept of electric charge: particles can have positive, negative, or neutral charges.
Recall that a proton carries a positive charge, an electron carries a negative charge, and a neutron is neutral (no charge).
Identify pairs where one particle has a positive charge and the other has a negative charge, which means they have opposite charges.
Evaluate each pair: Neutron and electron (neutral and negative), Proton and electron (positive and negative), Electron and positron (both have charges but positron is positive and electron is negative), Proton and neutron (positive and neutral).
Conclude that pairs with opposite charges are Proton and electron, and Electron and positron, since these pairs consist of one positively charged and one negatively charged particle.
Watch next
Master Atoms vs. Ions with a bite sized video explanation from Jules