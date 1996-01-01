Which of the following occurs when chlorine forms an ion?
A
Chlorine loses two electrons to form Cl2+
B
Chlorine loses one electron to form Cl+
C
Chlorine gains one electron to form Cl-
D
Chlorine gains two electrons to form Cl2-
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that chlorine is a halogen with an atomic number of 17, meaning it has 17 electrons in its neutral state.
Understand that atoms tend to gain or lose electrons to achieve a full outer shell, often resembling the nearest noble gas configuration. For chlorine, this means achieving 8 electrons in its valence shell (octet rule).
Since chlorine has 7 valence electrons, it is more likely to gain electrons rather than lose them to complete its octet.
When chlorine gains one electron, it forms the chloride ion, Cl⁻, which has a full octet and a negative charge due to the extra electron.
Therefore, the correct process is chlorine gaining one electron to form Cl⁻, not losing electrons or gaining two electrons.
