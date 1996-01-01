Which term best describes a substance made of nicotine (or another drug) and other chemicals that is heated during vaping?
A
Catalyst
B
E-liquid
C
Solvent
D
Precipitate
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: it asks for the term that describes a substance composed of nicotine (or another drug) mixed with other chemicals, which is heated during vaping.
Recall the common components involved in vaping: the substance heated is typically a liquid mixture containing nicotine, flavorings, and other chemicals.
Review the definitions of the given terms: a catalyst speeds up a chemical reaction without being consumed; a solvent is a substance that dissolves other substances; a precipitate is a solid formed from a solution during a chemical reaction.
Identify that the substance heated in vaping is a liquid mixture, not a catalyst, solvent alone, or precipitate.
Conclude that the correct term for this liquid mixture used in vaping is 'E-liquid', which is specifically formulated for this purpose.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules