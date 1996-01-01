Which of the following statements correctly describes a difference between vine charcoal, compressed charcoal, and powdered charcoal?
A
Compressed charcoal is made from grapevine twigs, while vine charcoal contains added binders and powdered charcoal is the hardest form.
B
Powdered charcoal is denser and darker than compressed charcoal, which is made from finely ground charcoal without binders; vine charcoal is the hardest form.
C
Vine charcoal is used for blending large areas, compressed charcoal is softer and lighter, and powdered charcoal is made from grapevine twigs.
D
Vine charcoal is made from grapevine twigs and is softer and lighter than compressed charcoal, which is denser and darker due to added binders; powdered charcoal is finely ground and used for blending or large areas.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the three types of charcoal used in art: vine charcoal, compressed charcoal, and powdered charcoal, each having distinct properties and uses.
Identify that vine charcoal is made from grapevine twigs, which makes it softer and lighter compared to other types.
Recognize that compressed charcoal is denser and darker because it contains added binders that hold the charcoal particles together, making it harder than vine charcoal.
Note that powdered charcoal consists of finely ground charcoal particles without binders, making it useful for blending and covering large areas smoothly.
Compare the characteristics: vine charcoal is soft and light, compressed charcoal is hard and dark due to binders, and powdered charcoal is fine and used for blending, which matches the correct description given.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules