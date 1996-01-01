At or below what temperature is a liquid classified as flammable according to its flash point?
A
Below 37.8 °C (100 °F)
B
Below 0 °C (32 °F)
C
Above 100 °C (212 °F)
D
Above 60 °C (140 °F)
1
Understand the concept of flash point: The flash point of a liquid is the lowest temperature at which it can vaporize to form an ignitable mixture in air. It is a key property used to classify the flammability of liquids.
Recognize that liquids with lower flash points are more flammable because they can produce ignitable vapors at lower temperatures.
Identify the temperature threshold commonly used to classify a liquid as flammable. According to safety standards, liquids with flash points below 37.8 \degree C (100 \degree F) are considered flammable.
Compare the given temperature options to this threshold to determine which correctly classifies a liquid as flammable based on its flash point.
Conclude that the correct classification is for liquids with flash points below 37.8 \degree C (100 \degree F), meaning they are flammable at or below this temperature.
