Which one of the following elements does NOT occur as a diatomic molecule in its elemental form?
A
Nitrogen (N_2)
B
Hydrogen (H_2)
C
Oxygen (O_2)
D
Helium (He)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that diatomic molecules are molecules composed of two atoms of the same element bonded together. Common diatomic elements in their elemental form include hydrogen (H_2), nitrogen (N_2), and oxygen (O_2).
Recall that elements in their elemental form can exist as single atoms (monatomic) or as molecules made of multiple atoms (diatomic or more).
Identify the elements given: Nitrogen (N_2), Hydrogen (H_2), Oxygen (O_2), and Helium (He).
Recognize that Nitrogen, Hydrogen, and Oxygen naturally exist as diatomic molecules (N_2, H_2, O_2) because they form stable bonds with themselves to achieve a full valence shell.
Note that Helium (He) is a noble gas with a full valence shell and is chemically inert, so it exists as single atoms (monatomic) rather than diatomic molecules.
