Which of the following pairs of substances are allotropes?
A
Oxygen and ozone
B
Sodium and potassium
C
Hydrogen and helium
D
Diamond and graphite
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of allotropes: Allotropes are different structural forms of the same element in the same physical state. They have different arrangements of atoms but are composed of only one type of element.
Analyze each pair to see if they are made of the same element but differ in structure:
Oxygen and ozone are both forms of the element oxygen (O2 and O3), so they are allotropes.
Sodium and potassium are different elements (Na and K), so they are not allotropes.
Hydrogen and helium are different elements (H and He), so they are not allotropes.
Diamond and graphite are both forms of carbon with different atomic arrangements, so they are allotropes.
