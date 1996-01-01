Which of the following substances has the lowest density?
A
Water (H_2O)
B
Hydrogen gas (H_2)
C
Mercury (Hg)
D
Aluminum (Al)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that density is defined as mass per unit volume, given by the formula $\text{density} = \frac{\text{mass}}{\text{volume}}$.
Understand that density depends on both the mass of the particles and how closely they are packed together in a substance.
Consider the physical states of the substances: water is a liquid, mercury is a liquid metal, aluminum is a solid metal, and hydrogen is a gas under standard conditions.
Recognize that gases generally have much lower densities than liquids and solids because their particles are much farther apart, resulting in a much lower mass per unit volume.
Compare the substances by their typical densities: metals like mercury and aluminum have high densities, water has moderate density, and hydrogen gas has the lowest density due to its gaseous state and very low molar mass.
