Which of the following substances has the lowest density?
A
Hydrogen gas (H_2)
B
Mercury (Hg)
C
Aluminum (Al)
D
Liquid water (H_2O)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that density is defined as mass per unit volume, given by the formula $\rho = \frac{m}{V}$, where $\rho$ is density, $m$ is mass, and $V$ is volume.
Recognize that the substances listed are in different states of matter: hydrogen gas (H$_2$) is a gas, mercury (Hg) is a liquid metal, aluminum (Al) is a solid metal, and liquid water (H$_2$O) is a liquid.
Recall typical density values or relative densities for these substances: gases generally have much lower densities than liquids and solids because their molecules are far apart.
Compare the densities qualitatively: hydrogen gas, being a light gas, has a much lower density than liquid water, mercury (which is very dense), and solid aluminum.
Conclude that hydrogen gas (H$_2$) has the lowest density among the given substances because gases have lower mass per volume compared to liquids and solids.
