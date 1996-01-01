Identify the groups of each element in the pairs: Na (Sodium) and K (Potassium) are in Group 1 (alkali metals), O (Oxygen) and Cl (Chlorine) are in Groups 16 and 17 respectively, C (Carbon) and N (Nitrogen) are in Groups 14 and 15 respectively, Mg (Magnesium) and Al (Aluminum) are in Groups 2 and 13 respectively.