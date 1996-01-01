Which of the following best describes metalloids and their location on the periodic table?
A
Metalloids are transition metals found in the center block of the periodic table.
B
Metalloids are nonmetals located on the far right side of the periodic table.
C
Metalloids are elements with properties intermediate between metals and nonmetals, and they are found along the staircase line between metals and nonmetals.
D
Metalloids are elements that are only found in Group 1 and are highly reactive metals.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of metalloids. Metalloids are elements that have properties intermediate between metals and nonmetals. This means they can exhibit characteristics of both categories depending on the conditions.
Step 2: Identify the location of metalloids on the periodic table. Metalloids are typically found along the 'staircase' line that separates metals and nonmetals. This line runs diagonally from the upper left to the lower right of the p-block.
Step 3: Recognize that metalloids are not transition metals. Transition metals are located in the center block (d-block) of the periodic table, whereas metalloids are found near the boundary between metals and nonmetals.
Step 4: Note that metalloids are not exclusively nonmetals or metals, nor are they confined to Group 1. Group 1 contains alkali metals, which are highly reactive metals, not metalloids.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of metalloids is that they have intermediate properties and are located along the staircase line between metals and nonmetals on the periodic table.
