Which of the following best describes a key chemical property difference between hydroelectric energy and coal as energy sources?
A
Both hydroelectric energy and coal rely on oxidation-reduction reactions to generate electricity.
B
Coal generates electricity by dissolving in water, while hydroelectric energy uses combustion.
C
Coal undergoes combustion, producing carbon dioxide, while hydroelectric energy does not involve chemical reactions.
D
Hydroelectric energy releases sulfur dioxide during operation, while coal does not.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of hydroelectric energy and coal as energy sources. Hydroelectric energy is generated by the movement of water turning turbines, which is a physical process, not a chemical one.
Step 2: Recognize that coal is a fossil fuel that generates energy through combustion, a chemical reaction where coal reacts with oxygen to produce carbon dioxide (CO\_2), water, and energy.
Step 3: Identify that combustion is an oxidation-reduction (redox) reaction involving the transfer of electrons, which results in the chemical transformation of coal into gaseous products.
Step 4: Note that hydroelectric energy does not involve chemical reactions like combustion or oxidation; it relies on mechanical energy from flowing water.
Step 5: Conclude that the key chemical property difference is that coal undergoes combustion producing CO\_2, while hydroelectric energy does not involve any chemical reactions.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules