Which of the following statements best describes a chemical property?
A
It refers to the color and odor of a substance.
B
It describes the mass and volume of a substance.
C
It is a characteristic that can only be observed when a substance undergoes a chemical change.
D
It is a property that can be measured without changing the substance's identity.
Step 1: Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties. Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, such as color, odor, mass, and volume.
Step 2: Recognize that chemical properties describe a substance's ability to undergo changes that transform it into different substances. These properties are only evident during a chemical reaction or change.
Step 3: Analyze each statement: 'color and odor' and 'mass and volume' are physical properties because they do not involve changing the substance's identity.
Step 4: The statement 'a characteristic that can only be observed when a substance undergoes a chemical change' aligns with the definition of a chemical property, as it involves observing how a substance reacts or transforms.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of a chemical property is the one that involves observing the substance during a chemical change, distinguishing it from physical properties.
