Chemical products such as hair colors, lighteners, perms, and relaxers primarily affect which property of hair?
A
The chemical structure of the hair
B
The physical length of the hair
C
The rate of hair growth
D
The temperature of the scalp
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that hair is primarily composed of a protein called keratin, which has a specific chemical structure involving amino acid chains and disulfide bonds.
Recognize that chemical products like hair colors, lighteners, perms, and relaxers work by altering the chemical bonds within the keratin structure, such as breaking and reforming disulfide bonds or changing pigment molecules.
Note that these chemical changes affect the internal composition and arrangement of the hair fibers rather than the physical length or growth rate of the hair.
Acknowledge that the temperature of the scalp is unrelated to the action of these chemical products, as they target the hair strands themselves.
Conclude that the primary property affected by these chemical treatments is the chemical structure of the hair.
