Step 1: Identify the type of compound CaCl_2 is by considering the elements involved. Calcium (Ca) is a metal and chlorine (Cl) is a nonmetal, so CaCl_2 is typically an ionic compound, not covalent.
Step 2: Consider the physical state of CaCl_2 at room temperature. Ionic compounds like CaCl_2 are usually solid at room temperature due to strong ionic bonds, so it is not a gas.
Step 3: Evaluate the solubility of CaCl_2 in water. Ionic compounds, especially those containing alkali or alkaline earth metals like calcium, tend to be highly soluble in water because water molecules stabilize the ions.
Step 4: Assess the reactivity of CaCl_2 with oxygen. CaCl_2 is already a chloride salt and does not typically react violently with oxygen under normal conditions.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement 'CaCl_2 is highly soluble in water' is generally true based on the ionic nature and typical behavior of calcium chloride.
