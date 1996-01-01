Which of the following is an example of a chemical property?
A
Ability to rust
B
Melting point
C
Color
D
Density
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties: Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe a substance's ability to undergo chemical changes.
Review the options given: Melting point, Color, Density, and Ability to rust.
Recognize that melting point, color, and density are physical properties because they describe observable or measurable characteristics without changing the substance itself.
Identify that 'Ability to rust' describes how a substance (like iron) reacts chemically with oxygen to form a new substance (rust), which is a chemical change.
Conclude that 'Ability to rust' is an example of a chemical property because it involves the substance's potential to undergo a chemical reaction.
