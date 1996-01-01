Which of the following is a chemical property of vinegar?
A
It has a sour taste.
B
It reacts with baking soda to produce carbon dioxide gas.
C
It has a pungent odor.
D
It is a clear liquid at room temperature.
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties. Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, such as color, odor, taste, and state of matter.
Identify the physical properties listed: sour taste, pungent odor, and being a clear liquid at room temperature. These describe how vinegar appears or feels without changing its chemical structure.
Recognize that a chemical property describes a substance's ability to undergo a chemical change or reaction, resulting in a new substance.
Analyze the option 'It reacts with baking soda to produce carbon dioxide gas.' This describes a chemical reaction where vinegar (acetic acid) reacts with baking soda (sodium bicarbonate) to form new products, indicating a chemical property.
Conclude that the chemical property of vinegar is its ability to react with baking soda to produce carbon dioxide gas, as this involves a change in chemical composition.
