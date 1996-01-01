As of 2024, how many elements are officially recognized on the periodic table?
118
120
112
104
1
Understand that the periodic table is a tabular arrangement of chemical elements, organized by increasing atomic number, electron configurations, and recurring chemical properties.
Recognize that the number of officially recognized elements corresponds to the highest atomic number of elements that have been confirmed and accepted by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC).
Recall that as of 2024, the periodic table includes all elements from atomic number 1 (Hydrogen) up to the highest confirmed element, which is Oganesson with atomic number 118.
Note that elements beyond 118 have not yet been officially recognized or confirmed, so the total count of officially recognized elements remains 118.
Therefore, the correct answer is the total number of elements with atomic numbers from 1 to 118, which is 118.
