Which of the following sets of elements and symbols is paired correctly?
A
Calcium - Ca, Silver - Ag, Oxygen - O
B
Nitrogen - Ni, Gold - Au, Chlorine - Cl
C
Magnesium - Mn, Carbon - C, Helium - H
D
Potassium - P, Iron - Fe, Sodium - Na
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that each chemical element has a unique symbol, usually derived from its English or Latin name. The goal is to match each element with its correct chemical symbol.
Step 2: Review the correct symbols for the given elements: Calcium is Ca, Silver is Ag, Oxygen is O, Nitrogen is N, Gold is Au, Chlorine is Cl, Magnesium is Mg, Carbon is C, Helium is He, Potassium is K, Iron is Fe, Sodium is Na.
Step 3: Compare each set of elements and symbols given in the options with the correct symbols identified in Step 2 to check if all pairs in the set are correct.
Step 4: Identify any incorrect pairs by noting mismatches, such as Nitrogen paired with Ni (which is actually Nickel), Magnesium paired with Mn (which is Manganese), Helium paired with H (which is Hydrogen), Potassium paired with P (which is Phosphorus).
Step 5: Conclude that the set where all elements are correctly paired with their symbols is the one with Calcium - Ca, Silver - Ag, and Oxygen - O.
Watch next
Master Periodic Table History with a bite sized video explanation from Jules