Which of the following best describes the difference between density and mass?
A
Density is the mass of a substance per unit volume, while mass is the amount of matter in an object.
B
Mass is a property that depends on volume, while density does not.
C
Density and mass are both measured in grams (g).
D
Density is the total amount of matter in an object, while mass is the amount of space it occupies.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of mass. Mass is the amount of matter contained in an object, and it is typically measured in units such as grams (g) or kilograms (kg). It does not depend on the object's volume or shape.
Step 2: Understand the definition of density. Density is a physical property defined as the mass of a substance per unit volume. It tells us how much mass is packed into a given volume and is usually expressed in units like grams per cubic centimeter (g/cm\^3) or kilograms per liter (kg/L).
Step 3: Recognize that density depends on both mass and volume, as it is calculated by dividing mass by volume. The formula for density is:
$\text{Density} = \frac{\text{Mass}}{\text{Volume}}$
Step 4: Compare the two concepts: mass is an intrinsic property representing the quantity of matter, while density relates mass to the space it occupies, providing a measure of compactness.
Step 5: Evaluate the given answer choices based on these definitions to identify the correct description: density is mass per unit volume, and mass is the amount of matter in an object.
