Which term describes the mass of a substance divided by its volume?
A
Solubility
B
Density
C
Specific heat
D
Molarity
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the physical property that relates mass and volume of a substance. This property measures how much mass is contained in a given volume.
Recall the definition of density, which is the mass of a substance divided by its volume. The formula is given by $\text{Density} = \frac{\text{Mass}}{\text{Volume}}$.
Understand that solubility refers to how much solute can dissolve in a solvent, specific heat is the amount of heat required to raise the temperature of a substance, and molarity is the concentration of a solution expressed as moles of solute per liter of solution.
Compare the definitions of the given terms to see which one matches the description of mass divided by volume.
Conclude that the term describing mass divided by volume is density.
