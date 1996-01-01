Which of the following is a common indicator that a chemical change has taken place during a chemical reaction?
A
Dissolving a solid in water
B
Breaking a glass into smaller pieces
C
Formation of a gas (bubbling or fizzing)
D
Change in physical state from solid to liquid
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes: A physical change affects the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of one or more new substances with different properties.
Analyze each option to determine if it represents a physical or chemical change: Dissolving a solid in water is usually a physical change because the substance's chemical identity remains the same.
Breaking a glass into smaller pieces is a physical change because the glass's chemical composition does not change, only its shape and size.
Formation of a gas (bubbling or fizzing) is a common indicator of a chemical change because it shows that a new substance (gas) is being produced during the reaction.
Change in physical state from solid to liquid is a physical change since it involves a change in state without altering the chemical identity of the substance.
