Which of the following ions has a positive charge?
A
O^{2-}
B
SO_4^{2-}
C
Na^+
D
Cl^-
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the charge on each ion by looking at the superscript notation: the superscript indicates the charge, where a positive sign (+) means a positive charge and a negative sign (-) means a negative charge.
For the ion $O^{2-}$, the superscript '2-' indicates it has a charge of -2, meaning it is negatively charged.
For the ion $SO_4^{2-}$, the superscript '2-' indicates it has a charge of -2, so it is also negatively charged.
For the ion $Na^+$, the superscript '+' indicates it has a charge of +1, meaning it is positively charged.
For the ion $Cl^-$, the superscript '-' indicates it has a charge of -1, so it is negatively charged.
Watch next
Master Atoms vs. Ions with a bite sized video explanation from Jules