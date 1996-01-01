Which two particles would be attracted to each other due to opposite charges?
A
Na^+ and Cl^-
B
Na^+ and K^+
C
K^+ and Mg^2+
D
Cl^- and O^2-
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that particles with opposite electric charges attract each other, while particles with the same charge repel each other.
Identify the charge on each particle: Na^+ (sodium ion) has a positive charge, Cl^- (chloride ion) has a negative charge, K^+ (potassium ion) has a positive charge, Mg^{2+} (magnesium ion) has a positive charge, and O^{2-} (oxide ion) has a negative charge.
Compare the charges of each pair given in the options to determine if they have opposite charges (one positive and one negative).
Recognize that Na^+ and Cl^- have opposite charges (positive and negative), so they will attract each other.
Note that pairs like Na^+ and K^+, K^+ and Mg^{2+}, and Cl^- and O^{2-} have the same type of charge (both positive or both negative) and therefore repel each other.
