Which of the following is an extensive property of matter?
A
Temperature
B
Boiling point
C
Density
D
Mass
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between extensive and intensive properties: Extensive properties depend on the amount of matter present, while intensive properties do not depend on the amount of matter.
Review each property given in the problem: Temperature, Boiling point, Density, and Mass.
Recall that Temperature is an intensive property because it does not change with the amount of substance.
Recognize that Boiling point is also an intensive property since it is a characteristic of a substance regardless of quantity.
Identify that Density is intensive because it is a ratio of mass to volume and does not depend on the amount of substance, whereas Mass is extensive because it directly depends on the quantity of matter.
